September 19, 2024_ Toey Jarinporn Junkiat was recently appointed as Prada's brand ambassador, becoming the first Thai woman to hold this prestigious role for the renowned Italian luxury brand. The young fashion icon will be attending the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Milan, highlighting the connection between Thailand and Italy in the fashion world. Toey expressed her joy at this opportunity, highlighting the importance of sustainability in the design and quality of Prada products. The news was reported by siamrathnews.com, highlighting the growing influence of Thai fashion internationally. The event in Milan is an important showcase for Thai culture and creativity in the context of global fashion.