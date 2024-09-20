Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Toey Jarinporn Becomes Prada's First Female Ambassador

September 19, 2024_ Toey Jarinporn Junkiat was recently appointed as Prada's brand ambassador, becoming the first Thai woman to hold this prestigious...

Thailand: Toey Jarinporn Becomes Prada's First Female Ambassador
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ Toey Jarinporn Junkiat was recently appointed as Prada's brand ambassador, becoming the first Thai woman to hold this prestigious role for the renowned Italian luxury brand. The young fashion icon will be attending the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Milan, highlighting the connection between Thailand and Italy in the fashion world. Toey expressed her joy at this opportunity, highlighting the importance of sustainability in the design and quality of Prada products. The news was reported by siamrathnews.com, highlighting the growing influence of Thai fashion internationally. The event in Milan is an important showcase for Thai culture and creativity in the context of global fashion.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion Thai griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza