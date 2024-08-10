Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Tourism forecasts record revenue of 2.2 trillion baht in 2024

August 10, 2024_ The Thai government expects the tourism industry to generate revenue of 2.2 trillion baht this year, thanks to the return of foreign...

August 10, 2024_ The Thai government expects the tourism industry to generate revenue of 2.2 trillion baht this year, thanks to the return of foreign tourists and various promotional campaigns. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced that the number of foreign tourists is expected to reach 30 million in 2024, contributing to a robust recovery in the sector. In the first half of the year, tourism has already generated 1.5 trillion baht, up 10 percent from the previous year. The second half of the year is expected to add another 700 billion baht, bringing the total to 2.2 trillion. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is the government body responsible for promoting and developing tourism in Thailand.

