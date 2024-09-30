Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Tourism sector considers 'sandbox' plan for revival

September 30, 2024_ Thailand's tourism industry is considering implementing a 'sandbox' plan to stimulate tourism recovery in the Samut Prakan...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
September 30, 2024_ Thailand's tourism industry is considering implementing a 'sandbox' plan to stimulate tourism recovery in the Samut Prakan region. This strategy aims to create safe areas for tourists, allowing them to explore the country in a controlled and safe way. The plan is part of a broader initiative to attract international visitors and boost the local economy, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic. Local authorities are working with tourism operators to finalise the details of this proposal. This news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Samut Prakan region is located south of Bangkok and is known for its cultural and historical attractions.

