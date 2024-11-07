Thailand: Trade war fears after Trump wins US elections

November 6, 2024_ Thailand is expressing concern over the consequences of Donald Trump's victory, as he was elected US president for the second time, defeating Kamala Harris. Analysts fear that his re-election could escalate tensions in the US-China trade war, which would also affect the Thai economy. In addition, Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra congratulated Trump and expressed willingness to cooperate with the new US government. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, which also highlights other current issues in the country. The political situation in the US could affect Thailand's trade and diplomatic relations globally.