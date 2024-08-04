Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Uncertain future for People's Future Movement after request for dissolution

04 August 2024_ The Movement for the People's Future (MFP) faces an uncertain future after the Electoral Commission called for its dissolution,...

Thailand: Uncertain future for People's Future Movement after request for dissolution
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ The Movement for the People's Future (MFP) faces an uncertain future after the Electoral Commission called for its dissolution, citing violations of the law on political parties. The request is based on a court ruling that accused the MFP of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy through proposed changes to the lèse-majesté law. Despite the difficulties, some analysts suggest that the formation of a new party by former MFP leaders could represent a way out. The situation remains tense, with the MFP trying to navigate legal restrictions and political pressure. The news is reported by Bangkok Post. The MFP is a Thai political party known for its progressive positions and its opposition to restrictive laws on freedom of expression.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
festa after dark party after
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza