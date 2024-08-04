Thailand: Uncertain future for People's Future Movement after request for dissolution

04 August 2024_ The Movement for the People's Future (MFP) faces an uncertain future after the Electoral Commission called for its dissolution, citing violations of the law on political parties. The request is based on a court ruling that accused the MFP of attempting to undermine the constitutional monarchy through proposed changes to the lèse-majesté law. Despite the difficulties, some analysts suggest that the formation of a new party by former MFP leaders could represent a way out. The situation remains tense, with the MFP trying to navigate legal restrictions and political pressure. The news is reported by Bangkok Post. The MFP is a Thai political party known for its progressive positions and its opposition to restrictive laws on freedom of expression.