Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
Thailand: Uncertainty over 10,000-baht digital wallet plan after Srettha Thavisin ouster

August 16, 2024_ The ouster of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has thrown the 10,000 baht digital wallet plan into chaos, with the ruling Pheu Thai...

Thailand: Uncertainty over 10,000-baht digital wallet plan after Srettha Thavisin ouster
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ The ouster of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has thrown the 10,000 baht digital wallet plan into chaos, with the ruling Pheu Thai party and the opposition divided over its implementation. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has said the future of the plan depends on the new government. The program would provide 10,000 baht to every Thai citizen over the age of 16, to be spent within a 4-kilometer radius of their home. While the Pheu Thai party argues that the plan is needed to stimulate the economy, the opposition says it is too expensive and ineffective, the Bangkok Post reported. A final decision on the plan is expected in the coming weeks, as debate over the security of the digital wallet system continues.

