Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: UNICEF launches #CountMeIn campaign for children's rights against climate change

15 September 2024_ UNICEF Thailand has launched the #CountMeIn campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change on children...

Thailand: UNICEF launches #CountMeIn campaign for children's rights against climate change
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 September 2024_ UNICEF Thailand has launched the #CountMeIn campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change on children and young people. The campaign includes photo stories documenting the experiences of children affected by floods in the northern and central regions of the country. Through the campaign, young people can share their stories and the challenges they face due to climate change, such as losing their homes and family members. UNICEF Thailand Executive Director Kyungsun Kim stressed the importance of listening to children’s voices in this context. The campaign also includes a survey to gather young people’s views on climate change, ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan in November.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Unicef aimed at raising CountMeIn campaign at
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza