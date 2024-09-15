Thailand: UNICEF launches #CountMeIn campaign for children's rights against climate change

15 September 2024_ UNICEF Thailand has launched the #CountMeIn campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the effects of climate change on children and young people. The campaign includes photo stories documenting the experiences of children affected by floods in the northern and central regions of the country. Through the campaign, young people can share their stories and the challenges they face due to climate change, such as losing their homes and family members. UNICEF Thailand Executive Director Kyungsun Kim stressed the importance of listening to children’s voices in this context. The campaign also includes a survey to gather young people’s views on climate change, ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan in November.