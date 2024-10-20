Thailand: Universo Ferrari 2024 Brings Italian Elegance to Bangkok

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Universo Ferrari 2024 will be held in Thailand from November 21 to 25, 2024, marking the first edition of this prestigious event in ASEAN. The event, organized by Cavallino Motor, will showcase exclusive models from Maranello, Italy, celebrating the excellence of the Ferrari brand. This event not only highlights Italian automotive art, but also provides a unique opportunity for car enthusiasts to see the creations of the famous brand up close. This news was reported by thansettakij.com. The event will be held at Emsphere, a venue that promises to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors and luxury car lovers.

in Evidenza