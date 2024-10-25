Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok

October 24, 2024_ The Universo Ferrari event, which will be held in Bangkok from November 23 to 25, 2024, will be the first exhibition of the famous...

Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ The Universo Ferrari event, which will be held in Bangkok from November 23 to 25, 2024, will be the first exhibition of the famous Italian brand in Southeast Asia. Visitors will be able to explore the history and innovation of Ferrari through different themed zones, including the Racing Zone, dedicated to the legendary Scuderia Ferrari, and the Sport Cars Zone, which will showcase the new V12 model. This exclusive event, organized by Cavallino Motors, offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy an immersive experience in the world of Ferrari, celebrating its heritage and innovative design. This news is reported by lifestyleasia.com. The event promises to be a major automotive and cultural event, attracting fans and collectors from across the region.

© Copyright Adnkronos
