Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok

September 30, 2024_ The Universo Ferrari event will take place in Bangkok from November 21 to 25, 2024, offering fans of the famous Italian car manufacturer a unique experience. Organized by Cavallino Motors, the only official Ferrari dealer in Thailand, the event will showcase a selection of iconic models, including the Ferrari 12Cilindri, for the first time in Asia. This exclusive event, which celebrates the history and innovation of Ferrari, is an important initiative that unites Italy and Thailand in the name of passion for sports cars. The news is reported by autospinn.com. Visitors will be able to explore different themed areas dedicated to Ferrari history and lifestyle, making the event a must-see for motor enthusiasts.