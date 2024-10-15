Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok

Cerca nel sito
 
October 14, 2024_ The Universo Ferrari event will take place in Bangkok from November 21 to 25, 2024, offering an exclusive experience for fans of the Italian brand. Organized by Cavallino Motors, the only official Ferrari dealer in Thailand, the event will showcase a wide range of Ferrari models, including the new V12, and celebrate the brand's history and innovation. Visitors will be able to explore different themed areas, including Racing and Sports Cars, immersing themselves in the fascinating world of Ferrari. The news was reported by autodeft.com, highlighting the importance of this event for the Thai automotive market. Universo Ferrari represents a unique opportunity for fans to experience the culture and luxury of the Italian brand directly in Bangkok.

