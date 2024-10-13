Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok

October 12, 2024_ The Universo Ferrari event will take place in Bangkok from November 21 to 25, 2024, offering an exclusive experience for enthusiasts of the Italian brand. Organized by Cavallino Motors, the only official Ferrari dealer in Thailand, the event will showcase a wide range of Ferrari models, including the new V12, and celebrate the brand's history and innovation. Visitors will be able to explore different themed areas, including Racing and Sports Cars, immersing themselves in the fascinating world of Ferrari. The news is reported by autoinfo.co.th. This event represents a unique opportunity for Ferrari fans in Thailand to experience Italian culture and design, highlighting the importance of the brand in the global automotive landscape.