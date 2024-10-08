Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok

October 08, 2024_ Thailand will host the Universo Ferrari event from November 21 to 25, 2024, organized by Cavallino Motors, the only official...

Thailand: Universo Ferrari Brings Italian Excellence to Bangkok
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 08, 2024_ Thailand will host the Universo Ferrari event from November 21 to 25, 2024, organized by Cavallino Motors, the only official Ferrari dealer in the country. This exclusive event, coming directly from Maranello, will offer speed fans an immersive experience in the world of Ferrari, with displays of iconic models and stories that celebrate the brand's heritage. Visitors will be able to admire the new Ferrari 12Cilindri with V12 engine, presented for the first time in Thailand, and discover the DNA of Scuderia Ferrari, one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1. The news was reported by motortrivia.com, highlighting the importance of this event for Italian and Thai fans of the famous car manufacturer. Universo Ferrari represents a unique opportunity to explore the culture and innovation that characterize the brand, paying homage to the legacy of Enzo Ferrari.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Thai fans event fan represents a unique opportunity
