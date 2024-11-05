Thailand: Universo Ferrari debuts in Bangkok with the Ferrari F80 and other Italian icons

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 04, 2024_ The Universo Ferrari event will take place for the first time in Asia in Bangkok from November 23 to 25, 2024, showcasing the new Ferrari F80 and over 20 iconic models from Maranello, Italy. The exhibition, organized by Cavallino Motors, offers an immersive experience for car and speed enthusiasts, celebrating the history and innovation of the Ferrari brand. Legends such as the Ferrari GTO and LaFerrari Aperta will also be on display, along with historic racing vehicles such as the F1-2000 driven by Michael Schumacher. The news was reported by aroundautoworld.com, highlighting the importance of this event for the Thai automotive market and the passion for the Ferrari brand in the country. Tickets for the event are already available on Thaiticketmajor.

