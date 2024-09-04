Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
Thailand: Uong Ing's New Government Faces Legal and Political Challenges

September 3, 2024_ Thailand's new prime minister, Uong Ing Patthongthar Shinawatra, is facing three legal challenges before he officially takes...

Thailand: Uong Ing's New Government Faces Legal and Political Challenges
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 3, 2024_ Thailand's new prime minister, Uong Ing Patthongthar Shinawatra, is facing three legal challenges before he officially takes office. The charges, filed by Ruengrai Likitwattana of the Palang Pracharath party, involve alleged conflicts of interest and violations of electoral law. In addition, there are additional cases pending, which could jeopardize the stability of his government. The source of this information is naewna.com. The political situation in Thailand is complex, with Uong Ing being the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has a history of political controversy in the country.

