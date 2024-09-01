Thailand: Urgent mental health interventions after floods in the north

September 1, 2024_ Floods in northern Thailand have caused severe mental health problems among the affected population, prompting the Department of Mental Health to dispatch medical teams to the affected areas. Health professionals are providing psychological support, especially to those showing signs of stress and anxiety. An ongoing assessment of the population's needs has been launched to ensure adequate and timely assistance. Authorities emphasize the importance of early intervention to prevent long-term mental health problems. This is reported by dailynews.co.th. The floods have affected several provinces, including Chiang Rai and Phayao, causing significant damage and requiring coordinated action for community recovery and support.