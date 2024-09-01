Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Urgent mental health interventions after floods in the north

September 1, 2024_ Floods in northern Thailand have caused severe mental health problems among the affected population, prompting the Department of...

Thailand: Urgent mental health interventions after floods in the north
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 1, 2024_ Floods in northern Thailand have caused severe mental health problems among the affected population, prompting the Department of Mental Health to dispatch medical teams to the affected areas. Health professionals are providing psychological support, especially to those showing signs of stress and anxiety. An ongoing assessment of the population's needs has been launched to ensure adequate and timely assistance. Authorities emphasize the importance of early intervention to prevent long-term mental health problems. This is reported by dailynews.co.th. The floods have affected several provinces, including Chiang Rai and Phayao, causing significant damage and requiring coordinated action for community recovery and support.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Health professionals including Chiang Rai An ongoing assessment Alleanza Nazionale
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza