Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Thailand: US Ambassador Attends Loy Krathong Festival in Sukhothai

November 9, 2024_ U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godek attended the Loy Krathong festival in Sukhothai, an annual event that celebrates the...

Thailand: US Ambassador Attends Loy Krathong Festival in Sukhothai
10 novembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
November 9, 2024_ U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godek attended the Loy Krathong festival in Sukhothai, an annual event that celebrates the tradition of floating lanterns and krathongs on water. During the visit, Godek explored various aspects of the festival, including local markets and fireworks displays. The event, held in Sukhothai Historical Park, features a variety of cultural and artistic activities, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond. The ambassador's participation highlights the importance of cultural relations between the United States and Thailand, เดลินิวส์ reported. The Loy Krathong festival is one of the most significant celebrations in Thailand, symbolizing thanksgiving for water and asking for forgiveness for mistakes made.

