Thailand: US Presidential Elections Will Affect Thai Economy

04 November 2024_ The US presidential election, scheduled for November 5, is a crucial moment for the Thai economy, regardless of who wins between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Experts warn that whether Trump returns to the presidency or Harris is elected, there will be significant impacts on Thai trade and exports. In particular, exports to the US are expected to decrease and imports to increase, which will impact the trade balance. Thai companies will need to quickly adapt to new trade policies that may emerge following the election, as reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The global economic situation and trade relations with China remain key factors to monitor for the future of Thai trade.