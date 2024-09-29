Thailand: Vespa celebrates art with VESPARTE and supports children with heart disease

September 28, 2024_ Vespa recently held the VESPARTE HE(ART) BEAT event in Bangkok, an initiative that combines art and charity. During the event, seven artists transformed Vespa scooters into unique works of art, with proceeds from sales going to three foundations that deal with childhood heart disease. The initiative, part of the VIVA LA VESPA campaign, aims to inspire young Thais and support their dreams, reflecting the values of freedom and adventure typical of the Italian brand. The news was reported by mileday365.com. Vespa continues to demonstrate its social commitment, using creativity to make a difference in the lives of children in need.