Thailand: Water situation critical with only 47% of usable water in reserves

09 September 2024_ The water situation in Thailand is worrying, with only 47% of the water reserves usable, according to the report of the National Water Resources Bureau. Recent rains have brought significant accumulations in several provinces, with Kanchanaburi and Satun recording the highest levels. However, the country is currently under the influence of a monsoon that is causing heavy rains in some areas, increasing the risk of flooding. Authorities are closely monitoring the areas at risk and have initiated emergency measures to manage the situation. The source of this information is the website เดลินิวส์. Forecasts indicate that the rains will continue in the coming days, with potential impacts on several provinces, requiring constant attention from local authorities.