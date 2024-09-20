Thailand: Weather Alert for Heavy Rain Coming to the Country

September 20, 2024_ Thai authorities have issued a warning for heavy rains to hit several regions of the country in the coming days. The heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding and landslides, with all vulnerable areas being actively monitored. Citizens have been urged to pay attention to official announcements and take precautions to ensure their safety. Local authorities are preparing emergency measures to deal with any critical situations. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Weather forecasts indicate that the rains could intensify due to a low pressure system approaching Thai territory.