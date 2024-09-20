Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Weather Alert for Heavy Rain Coming to the Country
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Thai authorities have issued a warning for heavy rains to hit several regions of the country in the coming days. The heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding and landslides, with all vulnerable areas being actively monitored. Citizens have been urged to pay attention to official announcements and take precautions to ensure their safety. Local authorities are preparing emergency measures to deal with any critical situations. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์. Weather forecasts indicate that the rains could intensify due to a low pressure system approaching Thai territory.

Tag
Local authorities approaching Thai territory autorità garante Thai
