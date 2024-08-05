Thailand: World Food Festival with Italian Chefs in Bangkok

05 August 2024_ The World Gourmet Festival 2024 will begin on 24 September 2024 at the Anantara Siam Hotel in Bangkok, an annual event bringing together Michelin-starred chefs from around the world. Among the participants, the name of the famous Italian chef Enrico Marmo stands out, who will present a unique culinary experience at the Anantara Chiang Mai Resort. The event, which runs until September 29, also includes a gala dinner with six Michelin chefs and a series of exclusive dinners with internationally renowned chefs. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a foundation to support girls in difficulty in Thailand, as reported by naewna.com. This festival represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian cuisine and its global influence, drawing attention to Bangkok as an international gastronomic hub.