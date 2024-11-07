Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Thailand: YSS attends EICMA 2024 to promote Italian innovation in the motorcycle sector

07 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ YSS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of high-performance shock absorbers, will be attending EICMA 2024, the international motorcycle exhibition held in Milan, Italy, from November 5 to 10. The Thai company will showcase its innovations, including a world-class Ducati V2 model, to strengthen its presence in the European market. YSS aims to expand its brand awareness and collaborate with motorcycle champions such as Michele Pirro to demonstrate the reliability of its products. The news was reported by hooninside.com. The event is an important opportunity for YSS to consolidate its reputation as a global brand in the motorcycle industry, highlighting its interest in the ever-growing European market.

