Vietnam: 10th Communist Party Congress Begins With Significant Reforms

September 19, 2024_ The 10th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam began on September 18, 2024 in Hanoi, marked by important innovations. The congress is taking place at a critical time, following the passing away of leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng and the damage caused by typhoon number 3 in the north of the country. During the meeting, the central committee will discuss ten strategic topics to accelerate the implementation of the 13th Party Congress, with the aim of achieving the goals set by 2025. The news is reported by Đầu tư. This congress is a crucial step for Vietnam, which aims to strengthen its leadership and address current economic and social challenges.