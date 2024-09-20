Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: 10th Communist Party Congress Begins With Significant Reforms

Vietnam: 10th Communist Party Congress Begins With Significant Reforms
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ The 10th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam began on September 18, 2024 in Hanoi, marked by important innovations. The congress is taking place at a critical time, following the passing away of leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng and the damage caused by typhoon number 3 in the north of the country. During the meeting, the central committee will discuss ten strategic topics to accelerate the implementation of the 13th Party Congress, with the aim of achieving the goals set by 2025. The news is reported by Đầu tư. This congress is a crucial step for Vietnam, which aims to strengthen its leadership and address current economic and social challenges.

in Evidenza