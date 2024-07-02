Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: 14 places won for the Paris Olympics

July 2, 2024_ Vietnam has achieved its goal of securing 14 places for the Paris Olympics. The latest disciplines to contribute to this achievement...

Vietnam: 14 places won for the Paris Olympics
02 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 2, 2024_ Vietnam has achieved its goal of securing 14 places for the Paris Olympics. The latest disciplines to contribute to this achievement were boxing and archery. This result represents an important success for the country in the international sporting scene. Vietnamese athletes are now preparing to compete in one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. This achievement marks a significant step for Vietnam in consolidating its presence at the Olympics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
t Nam News Vietnam significant step goal
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza