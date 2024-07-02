Vietnam: 14 places won for the Paris Olympics

July 2, 2024_ Vietnam has achieved its goal of securing 14 places for the Paris Olympics. The latest disciplines to contribute to this achievement were boxing and archery. This result represents an important success for the country in the international sporting scene. Vietnamese athletes are now preparing to compete in one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. This achievement marks a significant step for Vietnam in consolidating its presence at the Olympics.