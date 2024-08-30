Vietnam: 500kV mạch 3 power line project inaugurated

August 29, 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính today inaugurated the 500kV mạch 3 power line project, which connects Quảng Trạch (Quảng Bình) to Phố Nối (Hưng Yên). This 519km long project, with an investment of over VND 22.3 trillion, is essential to ensure the country's energy security and address the electricity shortages in northern Vietnam. The construction of the line was completed in a record time of six months, thanks to the cooperation between the government, local authorities and the companies involved. The news is reported by nhandan.vn. The project represents a significant step towards strengthening the national energy infrastructure and supporting Vietnam's economic growth.