Vietnam: 6% credit growth by June 2024

July 15, 2024_ Credit in Vietnam increased by about 6% by the end of June 2024 compared to the beginning of the year. This increase represents a positive sign, indicating that the credit growth target of 14-15% is well achievable, according to experts. Credit growth is considered a key indicator of the country's economic health, reflecting greater confidence in the financial system. Experts believe Vietnam is on track to meet its economic goals for the year. Việt Nam News reports it. This development is seen as an important step towards Vietnam's economic stability and growth.