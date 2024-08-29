Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: 62,000 people informed about climate risks thanks to a UNDP project

August 29, 2024_ A project funded by the Green Climate Fund through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has provided climate change and...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ A project funded by the Green Climate Fund through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has provided climate change and disaster risk information to 62,000 people in Vietnam, exceeding the initial target of 20,000. This project, which ran in vulnerable coastal provinces from 2017 to July 2024, included hundreds of trainings to improve community preparedness. In addition, 24 disaster risk early warning systems were installed in seven locations, vietnamnet.vn reported. Vietnam is one of the countries most affected by climate change, losing between 1% and 1.5% of its GDP annually due to climate-related disasters.

in Evidenza