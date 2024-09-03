Vietnam: 79th Anniversary of Nationality Celebrations with Fireworks in Ho Chi Minh City

September 2, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City celebrated the 79th anniversary of Vietnamese Nationality with spectacular fireworks that lit up the sky. Thousands of citizens gathered in the city center to join in the celebrations and enjoy the fireworks display. The event was a moment of unity and joy for the people, highlighting the importance of the historic date of September 2. The news is reported by plo.vn. The September 2 celebrations commemorate Vietnam's declaration of independence in 1945, a crucial moment in the country's history.