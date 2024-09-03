Vietnam: 79th Anniversary of Nationality Celebrations with Fireworks in Ho Chi Minh City

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City celebrated the 79th anniversary of Vietnamese Nationality with spectacular fireworks that lit up the sky. Thousands of citizens gathered in the city center to join in the celebrations and enjoy the fireworks display. The event was a moment of unity and joy for the people, highlighting the importance of the historic date of September 2. The news is reported by plo.vn. The September 2 celebrations commemorate Vietnam's declaration of independence in 1945, a crucial moment in the country's history.

