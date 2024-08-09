Vietnam: Acceleration for Long Thành International Airport Project

09 August 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Trần Thanh Mẫn, has called for an acceleration of construction to ensure that the Long Thành International Airport project proceeds on schedule. The airport, located in Đồng Nai province, is set to become one of the country's major air hubs, contributing significantly to the region's economic development. Mẫn stressed the importance of overcoming any bureaucratic hurdles and securing the necessary financing to complete the project. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Long Thành Airport, once completed, will have a capacity of over 100 million passengers per year, representing a major step for Vietnam's aviation sector.