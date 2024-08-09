Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Acceleration for Long Thành International Airport Project

09 August 2024_

09 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Trần Thanh Mẫn, has called for an acceleration of construction to ensure that the Long Thành International Airport project proceeds on schedule. The airport, located in Đồng Nai province, is set to become one of the country's major air hubs, contributing significantly to the region's economic development. Mẫn stressed the importance of overcoming any bureaucratic hurdles and securing the necessary financing to complete the project. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Long Thành Airport, once completed, will have a capacity of over 100 million passengers per year, representing a major step for Vietnam's aviation sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Long Thành Airport Acceleration for Long Thành International Airport project major step piano
in Evidenza