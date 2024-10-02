Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Acceleration of the Hòa Liên - Túy Loan highway project

Vietnam: Acceleration of the Hòa Liên - Túy Loan highway project
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Transport has asked those responsible for the Hòa Liên - Túy Loan highway project to speed up construction to complete the project by August 30, 2025. The project, which extends for 11.5 km in the city of Đà Nẵng, includes a four-lane road with a width of 22 meters. Authorities have stressed the importance of quickly resolving issues related to land release and the supply of construction materials. The news was reported by Đầu tư. The project, with a total investment of over 2.1 trillion dong, aims to improve the road network and mobility in the region.

