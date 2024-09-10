Vietnam: Active monitoring device against malaria-carrying mosquitoes at the border with North and South Korea

September 10, 2024_ A monitoring device is operating 24 hours a day at the border between Vietnam, North Korea and South Korea to catch malaria-carrying mosquitoes. This initiative is part of a larger effort to prevent the spread of malaria in the region, a disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Vietnamese health authorities are working with international experts to improve mosquito monitoring and control techniques. The initiative aims to ensure public health and reduce the risk of malaria outbreaks. This is reported by Việt Nam News. This project is an important step in the fight against vector-borne diseases, helping to protect local communities.