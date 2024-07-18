Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Vietnam: ADB confirms growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
18 July 2024_ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) keeps economic growth forecasts for Vietnam unchanged in 2024 and 2025, at 6% and 6.2% respectively. This decision is based on the strong economic performances recorded in the first half of 2024. The ADB highlights the importance of these results for the country's economic stability. The positive forecast reflects confidence in Vietnamese economic policies. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The Asian Development Bank is an international financial institution that supports economic and social development in Asia.

Tag
ADB highlights ADB confirms growth forecasts Vietnam growth
