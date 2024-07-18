Vietnam: ADB confirms growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025

18 July 2024_ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) keeps economic growth forecasts for Vietnam unchanged in 2024 and 2025, at 6% and 6.2% respectively. This decision is based on the strong economic performances recorded in the first half of 2024. The ADB highlights the importance of these results for the country's economic stability. The positive forecast reflects confidence in Vietnamese economic policies. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The Asian Development Bank is an international financial institution that supports economic and social development in Asia.