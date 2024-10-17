Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Agricultural Collaboration with Italy in Bologna

October 16, 2024_ A delegation from Hà Nam Province, led by Vice President Trần Xuân Dưỡng, attends a seminar on cooperation in agricultural...

Vietnam: Agricultural Collaboration with Italy in Bologna
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ A delegation from Hà Nam Province, led by Vice President Trần Xuân Dưỡng, attends a seminar on cooperation in agricultural development and processing of agricultural products in Bologna, Italy. Participants include Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng, and representatives of local governments and Italian companies, including the Mayor of Lugo, Elena Zannoni, and the Vice President of the Italy-Vietnam Fund, Franco Venturi. This meeting represents an important opportunity to strengthen ties between Vietnam and Italy in the agricultural sector, promoting exchanges and collaborations. The Vietnamese delegation aims to explore new Italian agricultural technologies and practices to improve local production. The news is reported by baohanam.com.vn. Cooperation between the two countries could lead to significant developments in Vietnam's agricultural sector, contributing to economic growth and sustainability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy in the agricultural sector ng H Italy Vietnam Fund Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza