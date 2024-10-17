Vietnam: Agricultural Collaboration with Italy in Bologna

October 16, 2024_ A delegation from Hà Nam Province, led by Vice President Trần Xuân Dưỡng, attends a seminar on cooperation in agricultural development and processing of agricultural products in Bologna, Italy. Participants include Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng, and representatives of local governments and Italian companies, including the Mayor of Lugo, Elena Zannoni, and the Vice President of the Italy-Vietnam Fund, Franco Venturi. This meeting represents an important opportunity to strengthen ties between Vietnam and Italy in the agricultural sector, promoting exchanges and collaborations. The Vietnamese delegation aims to explore new Italian agricultural technologies and practices to improve local production. The news is reported by baohanam.com.vn. Cooperation between the two countries could lead to significant developments in Vietnam's agricultural sector, contributing to economic growth and sustainability.