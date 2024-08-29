Vietnam: Agricultural Export Targets and Domestic Market Development

August 29, 2024_ The Vietnamese government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, is working to reach an export target of $54 billion for agricultural, forestry and fishery products. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a directive to stimulate domestic consumption and support production, highlighting a positive economic recovery in the country. However, the government also recognizes the challenges ahead and has called on local authorities and industry associations to implement measures to improve the marketing of agricultural products. The news is reported by vtv.vn. Vietnam, known for its rich agricultural production, is seeking to strengthen its position in international markets, especially in China, where it has recently opened exports of durian and coconut.