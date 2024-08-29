Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Agricultural Export Targets and Domestic Market Development

August 29, 2024_ The Vietnamese government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, is working to reach an export target of $54...

Vietnam: Agricultural Export Targets and Domestic Market Development
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ The Vietnamese government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, is working to reach an export target of $54 billion for agricultural, forestry and fishery products. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a directive to stimulate domestic consumption and support production, highlighting a positive economic recovery in the country. However, the government also recognizes the challenges ahead and has called on local authorities and industry associations to implement measures to improve the marketing of agricultural products. The news is reported by vtv.vn. Vietnam, known for its rich agricultural production, is seeking to strengthen its position in international markets, especially in China, where it has recently opened exports of durian and coconut.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agricultural export targets export esportazione target
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza