Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
Vietnam: Air pollution crisis in big cities

September 19, 2024_ Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are facing a serious air pollution crisis, mainly due to traffic and road dust.

Vietnam: Air pollution crisis in big cities
19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are facing a serious air pollution crisis, mainly due to traffic and road dust. Hanoi residents report often oppressive air, with air quality indices reaching alarming levels. Ho Chi Minh City is not immune either, with photocemic smog affecting the population, aggravated by a high number of vehicles and industrial activities. Authorities are implementing measures to improve air quality, such as reducing emissions and planting trees, as reported by Viet Nam News. The cities are trying to address this environmental challenge to protect public health and improve the quality of life of citizens. Hanoi is the capital of Vietnam, while Ho Chi Minh City is its largest city and a major economic hub.

