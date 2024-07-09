Vietnam: Alarm over the uncontrolled sale of cyanide online

July 9, 2024_ An investigation has revealed that cyanide, a highly toxic substance, is easily purchased on social media platforms, websites and online marketplaces in Vietnam. The substance, mainly used for the extraction of precious metals, was found on sale without restrictions, raising public safety concerns. Recent cases of poisoning, including an incident in Đồng Nai, have highlighted the dangers of this practice. Experts and local health authorities have called for stricter control over the sale of such substances. Tutre.vn reports it. The lack of adequate regulation could lead to further serious accidents, requiring immediate intervention by the relevant authorities.