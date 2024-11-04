Vietnam: Alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections among adolescents

November 04, 2024_ In Vietnam, increased access to explicit content on social media and a lack of adequate sexual education have led to a worrying increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among adolescents. A report from the Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital found that STI visits among young people have increased from 1,000 cases in 2021 to 2,437 in 2023. Experts warn that adolescents’ natural curiosity, combined with poor sexual health knowledge, contributes to risky behaviors and long-term health consequences. The source of this information is Việt Nam News, which emphasizes the importance of comprehensive sexuality education and open communication between families and schools to address this growing public health issue.