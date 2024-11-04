Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections among adolescents

November 04, 2024_ In Vietnam, increased access to explicit content on social media and a lack of adequate sexual education have led to a worrying...

Vietnam: Alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections among adolescents
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 04, 2024_ In Vietnam, increased access to explicit content on social media and a lack of adequate sexual education have led to a worrying increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among adolescents. A report from the Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital found that STI visits among young people have increased from 1,000 cases in 2021 to 2,437 in 2023. Experts warn that adolescents’ natural curiosity, combined with poor sexual health knowledge, contributes to risky behaviors and long-term health consequences. The source of this information is Việt Nam News, which emphasizes the importance of comprehensive sexuality education and open communication between families and schools to address this growing public health issue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In Vietnam education social media t Nam News
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza