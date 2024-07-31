Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Alert for air pollution in large cities

31 July 2024_ Air pollution represents a serious problem in the main cities of Vietnam, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where the high...

Vietnam: Alert for air pollution in large cities
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 July 2024_ Air pollution represents a serious problem in the main cities of Vietnam, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where the high population density and heavy traffic aggravate the situation. According to IQAir data, Vietnam ranks 22nd in the world for PM2.5 pollution, with an average annual concentration of 29.6 μg/m3, well above the limits recommended by the WHO. Estimates indicate that between 2,000 and 3,000 people die every year in Ho Chi Minh City due to air pollution-related diseases. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Experts warn that the situation could worsen further in the coming years, requiring urgent measures to control emissions from vehicles.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Air pollution represents pollution inquinamento Ho Chi Minh City
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza