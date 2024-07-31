Vietnam: Alert for air pollution in large cities

31 July 2024_ Air pollution represents a serious problem in the main cities of Vietnam, particularly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, where the high population density and heavy traffic aggravate the situation. According to IQAir data, Vietnam ranks 22nd in the world for PM2.5 pollution, with an average annual concentration of 29.6 μg/m3, well above the limits recommended by the WHO. Estimates indicate that between 2,000 and 3,000 people die every year in Ho Chi Minh City due to air pollution-related diseases. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Experts warn that the situation could worsen further in the coming years, requiring urgent measures to control emissions from vehicles.