Vietnam: Alert for online scams targeting fake investments in Coteccons

July 30, 2024_ Vietnamese authorities are warning of growing activity by scammers posing as Coteccons, a major construction company, to deceive investors. These scammers use fake websites and investment offers with unrealistic returns, luring victims with promises of quick profits. Many investors, unaware of the scam, have already lost large sums of money and are finding it difficult to recover their funds. The source of this information is Đầu tư. Coteccons has already initiated legal measures to stop these frauds and invited the public to only use official channels for company information.