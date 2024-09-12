Vietnam: Anna Võ presents her Ascesa collection with Italian inspiration

September 11, 2024_ Vietnamese designer Anna Võ launched her new collection Ascesa, consisting of 24 dresses that combine classic and modern styles, on the occasion of her brand's 16th anniversary. The collection, which draws inspiration from hydrangea flowers, is the result of a special collaboration with her mother, designer Thúy Nga. The event was attended by important Italian figures, including the Consul General of Italy in Vietnam, Enrico Padula, and the President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Michele D'Ercole. The Ascesa collection stands out for its use of high-quality materials, including Italian silk, and reflects a perfect balance between Vietnamese craftsmanship and European aesthetics, as reported by doanhnghiephoinhap.vn. The event also offered an Italian culinary experience, further enriching the bond between the two cultures.