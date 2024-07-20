Vietnam: Annual Military Defense and Security Conference

20 July 2024_ The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, attended the annual conference to take stock of defense and security activities in 2016. During the event, he praised the achievements of the Vietnamese armed forces despite the global and regional challenges. He stressed the importance of improving the quality of the armed forces, developing the defense industry and strengthening international cooperation. Nguyễn Phú Trọng also urged continuing to fight corruption and improve resource management. nhandan.vn reports it. The conference highlighted the need to prepare for future challenges and maintain stability and security in the country.