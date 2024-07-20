Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Annual Military Defense and Security Conference

20 July 2024_ The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, attended the annual conference to take stock of defense and...

Vietnam: Annual Military Defense and Security Conference
20 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, attended the annual conference to take stock of defense and security activities in 2016. During the event, he praised the achievements of the Vietnamese armed forces despite the global and regional challenges. He stressed the importance of improving the quality of the armed forces, developing the defense industry and strengthening international cooperation. Nguyễn Phú Trọng also urged continuing to fight corruption and improve resource management. nhandan.vn reports it. The conference highlighted the need to prepare for future challenges and maintain stability and security in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the conference highlighted the need congresso conference nhandan.vn reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza