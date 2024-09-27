Vietnam: Anti-offshore wind groups denounce understated environmental damage

September 27, 2024_ Groups opposed to offshore wind energy in Vietnam say governments and developers are downplaying the environmental damage caused by such projects. The groups warn that the negative impacts on marine ecosystems and local communities are not being adequately addressed. Concerns are particularly about habitat loss and impacts on marine life, which are crucial to the country's biodiversity. The groups are calling for greater transparency and more rigorous environmental assessments before new projects are approved, Việt Nam News reports. Environmental groups are trying to raise awareness among the public and authorities about the risks associated with the expansion of offshore wind energy, a growing sector as part of Vietnam's energy transition.