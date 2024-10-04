Vietnam: Aquaculture sector in crisis, preventive measures needed

04 October 2024_ Vietnam’s aquaculture sector is facing serious challenges due to unfavorable environmental conditions and recent epidemics. Experts and local authorities gathered in Ho Chi Minh City to discuss prevention and control plans for aquatic diseases, highlighting the need to reduce economic losses and ensure product quality. Despite a decrease in diseases in shrimp, damage caused by climate change has increased, affecting over 17,000 hectares of aquaculture. The source of this information is Viet Nam News, which emphasizes the importance of strengthening biosecurity measures and monitoring to prevent further epidemics in the sector. Key provinces for aquaculture include Trà Vinh, Sóc Trăng and Cà Mau, known for their production of shrimp and fish including tra, a local variety of catfish.