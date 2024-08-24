Vietnam: Artificial Intelligence Day 2024 opens in Hanoi with focus on responsible development

23 August 2024_ The Artificial Intelligence Day of Vietnam 2024 (AI4VN) was launched in Hanoi, highlighting the country's significant progress in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). During the plenary session, representatives from UNESCO and the United Kingdom praised Vietnam's commitment to responsible AI research and development, highlighting international collaboration in this area. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea offered assistance for global cooperation and AI standardization projects, while Australia presented a framework for the responsible use of AI in collaboration with Vietnamese universities. This was reported by vietnamnet.vn. The event aims to promote the ethical use of AI, addressing the challenges and opportunities this technology presents for Vietnam's future.