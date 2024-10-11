Vietnam: Artist Lê Trang exhibits in Saigon and Florence with works celebrating Vietnamese culture

October 10, 2024_ Vietnamese artist Lê Trang will present his exhibition "Trang & Tranh" from October 11 to 13, 2024 at Park Hyatt Saigon, showcasing 21 works that reflect the rich culture of Vietnam. Among his works, two paintings have been selected to be exhibited at the Saatchi Gallery in London, while another was recently presented in Florence, Italy, at Isolart Gallery. Characterized by an eclectic approach, Lê Trang's works address social and cultural issues, offering a new perspective on Vietnamese life and traditions. The exhibition represents an important opportunity to enhance Vietnamese art internationally, as reported by baomoi.com. The influence of Italian culture is evident in the choice to exhibit in Florence, a city known for its artistic history and cultural heritage.