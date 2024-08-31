Vietnam: Artist Mai Trang Olson Celebrates Italian Art with Exhibition in Hanoi

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Mai Trang Olson, a renowned Vietnamese artist, will present her exhibition "MAJ TRANG OLSON - TƯỞNG NHỚ BÙI XUÂN PHÁI" from September 3 to 12, 2024 at the Hanoi House of Fine Arts. The exhibition is a tribute to the famous Vietnamese painter Bùi Xuân Phái and reflects the influence of Italian Renaissance art, which inspired her work during her stay in Europe. Mai Trang, who lived in Sweden, has developed a unique style that combines Asian and European cultural elements, paying homage to the beauty and complexity of life. The news is reported by arttimes.vn, highlighting the connection between Vietnamese and Italian art. The exhibition is an important opportunity to explore how art can unite different cultures and celebrate global creativity.

