Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Banking outlook strengthens in second half of 2024

August 14, 2024_ Vietnam’s banking sector is showing signs of recovery, with the growth of non-performing loans slowing and the net interest margin...

Vietnam: Banking outlook strengthens in second half of 2024
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Vietnam’s banking sector is showing signs of recovery, with the growth of non-performing loans slowing and the net interest margin (NIM) improving. Experts expect bank stocks to lead the market in the second half of the year, with credit growth likely to reach 14-15%. Despite asset quality having declined, an economic recovery is expected to benefit the sector. Profits for banks are forecast to increase by 20% in 2024, with the NIM settling at 3.76%. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Analysts warn, however, that growth will not be explosive and asset quality remains a concern, with more than 80% of banks reporting an increase in non-performing loans compared to 2023.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ripresa economica an economic recovery recovery ampliamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza