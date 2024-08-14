Vietnam: Banking outlook strengthens in second half of 2024

August 14, 2024_ Vietnam’s banking sector is showing signs of recovery, with the growth of non-performing loans slowing and the net interest margin (NIM) improving. Experts expect bank stocks to lead the market in the second half of the year, with credit growth likely to reach 14-15%. Despite asset quality having declined, an economic recovery is expected to benefit the sector. Profits for banks are forecast to increase by 20% in 2024, with the NIM settling at 3.76%. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Analysts warn, however, that growth will not be explosive and asset quality remains a concern, with more than 80% of banks reporting an increase in non-performing loans compared to 2023.