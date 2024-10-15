Vietnam: Bilateral meeting between Vietnam and Laos to fight crime and drug trafficking

October 14, 2024_ The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos held a bilateral meeting in Hanoi to strengthen cooperation in the fight against crime and drug trafficking. During the meeting, the progress of the memorandum of understanding signed in 2021 was reviewed and the results of joint operations against human trafficking and violations of social order were discussed. In 2023, the police forces of the two countries have cooperated on several significant cases, including the recent dismantling of a major drug trafficking network. The news was reported by Viet Nam News. The two countries intend to continue working together to ensure security along the border and participate in international crime prevention forums.