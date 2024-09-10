Vietnam: Bilateral meetings with Mozambique to strengthen cooperation

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 09, 2024_ Vietnam and Mozambique have agreed to intensify delegation exchanges at all levels to enhance political trust and promote bilateral cooperation. During a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnamese Party Secretary General and President Tô Lâm discussed with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, stressing the importance of cooperation to strengthen relations between the two countries. The leaders agreed to facilitate trade and explore new areas of collaboration, such as agriculture and energy. This was reported by Việt Nam News. Both countries also expressed their intention to cooperate in regional and international forums, such as ASEAN and the African Union.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
